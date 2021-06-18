Argentina national team: Carlos Bilardo still does not know about the death of Diego Armando Maradona

Former coach Carlos Salvador Bilardo, which led the Argentine team to conquer the Mexico World Cup 86, where Diego Armando Maradona shone, He still does not find out about the death of the former Argentine player.

Bilardo’s family and people close to him have kept the news away from the former Albiceleste coach, as they fear that his health will worsen upon hearing the news.

“He still doesn’t know that Diego died, we change the television channel, we distract him, we tell him that he looks better on another channel. Said Bilardo’s brother, Jorge.

Diego Armando Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 and since then, Bilardo has asked about the player several times, however, he has not heard the news.

“When he asks us where he is, we tell him that he’s lying there, in Europe, and we change the subject.” His brother commented.

Bilardo and Diego Maradon conquered the World Cup in Mexico 86 together and a few months ago, the 83-year-old former coach was seriously affected by COVID, however, he is already better.