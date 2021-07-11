Argentina national team and Leo Messi join the list of teams that have broken the curse in a pandemic

The Argentine National Team and Lionel Messi broke a 28-year streak of title drought this Saturday, July 10, after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, with a score by Ángel Di Mary.

After four lost finals in the Copa América and one in the World Cup, the Argentine national team once again lifted a title since 1993, when in the Copa América in Ecuador, they beat Mexico in the final.

Thus, the team led by Lionel Scaloni, joined the prestigious list of sports teams that broke their curses after several years where they did not lift any championship, such as Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

In addition to Cruz Azul and Argentina, teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Liverpool, the MLB Dodgers and the NBA Lakers, broke very long streaks of not winning championships in their respective competitions.

Cruz Azul broke a 23-year streak without a title in Liga MX by defeating Santos Laguna in this past Clausura 2021 Santos Laguna. Their last championship had been in 1997 when they beat León.

For its part, Liverpool was champion of the Premier League after 32 years of not smelling it, when they won the English championship in 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL won the Super Bowl again after a 50-year drought by defeating San Francisco in the 54th edition of the Super Bowl.

In addition, the Lakers at the hands of Lebron James won the NBA again in 2020 after 10 years without winning it. Last but not least are the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking their 32-year drought without winning in the Fall Classic at the hands of Mexican Julio Urías.

