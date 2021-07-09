Argentina: Messi will seek to change the recent history of the ‘albi’ in the final of the Copa América

07/08/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

They say that the statistics are there to break them and that for each victory achieved a defeat is closer to occurring. Well, in addition to the magic of Messi, that could be one of Argentina’s arguments of faith for this Saturday’s final against Brazil, favorite to take the title. Uruguay’s deed in 1950 served as the inspiration for the ‘albi’ in their attempt to storm Maracanã.

Numbers in hand, Scaloni’s team will have to fight against recent history if they want to unseat the ‘verdeamarela’ from their winning streak so far this century. Since the beginning of the millennium, Brazil has emerged victorious from the seven finals it has played, being also three of them against Argentina, his archrival. Although the ‘albi’ is ahead of the ‘seleçao’ in Copa América (14 to nine), the truth is that the last 21 years have been much more fruitful for Brazil.

In 2002, the then Scolari team won the World Cup by defeating Germany in the final. In 2004, the ‘verdeamarela’ beat Argentina in the Copa América final on penalties. A year later, in the Confederations Cup, Brazil won again, this time by four goals to one. Already in 2007, again in the final of the Copa América, the ‘seleçao’ embittered Argentina again with a painful 3-0 in the final. Messi has already played the entirety of that match.

In 2009, Brazil defeated the United States 3-2 in the Confederations final. Four years later, in the same competition, the ‘canarinha’ defeated Spain in the final (3-0). The most recent conquest of Brazil is that of 2019 against Peru (3-1) in the final of the Copa América, a tournament that Brazilians have won five times in the last ten editions.

Precisely ten editions is the time elapsed since Argentina reigned for the last time in the American continent (defeated Mexico in 1993). Since the millennium began, the albiceleste has played six finals and has always lost. At the World Cup, he fell in extra time against Germany in 2014. In Copa América, he knelt in 2004 and 2007 against Brazil and in 2015 and 2016 against Chile, in the latter two cases in the penalty shoot-out. And in the Confederations Cup, Argentina was left with honey on its lips against Germany in 2005. If it is not this Saturday, when will the ‘albi’ return to touch the glory?