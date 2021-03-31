Argentina marks the ninth consecutive month of economic growth

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s economic recovery picked up some pace at the beginning of the year, reversing a couple of months of slower growth.

Economic activity increased 1.9% in January compared to December, the ninth consecutive month of expansion, according to government data released on Tuesday. Since a year ago, the economy contracted 2%, better than the average contraction of 2.5% anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

On an annual basis, the construction, manufacturing and finance sectors posted gains for the month, while the tourism industry remains the hardest hit, hampered by travel restrictions and a slow COVID-19 vaccination campaign. 19. Widespread price controls and uncertainty about the government’s economic plans also continued to affect trade.

The Argentine economy is expected to grow this year for the first time since 2017 after a 9.9% contraction in 2020. Nonetheless, all economic indicators point towards a long recovery before the country returns to pre-economic levels. recession.

