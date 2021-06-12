Argentina limits flights for fear of Delta variant of covid

The Argentine government ordered new traffic restrictions international airfare due to fear of entry and eventual spread of new variants of covid, including the Delta originally detected in India, according to a resolution published this Saturday in the official gazette.

The new provisions reduce air frequencies with Europe and suspend destinations like Turkey and African countries.

The measure seeks to “reduce international traffic and prevent new strains of coronavirus from reaching Argentina,” the text reads.

The flights originating from Brazil, Chile and India, as well as air operations with UK and Ireland.

According ordinance, the Ministry of Transport ordered “a reduction of 20% of the frequencies of passenger flights that have as origin or destination European countries “.

Based on this provision, the National Civil Aviation Administration may, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, “expand, decrease or eliminate such percentage of reduction, prior intervention of the health authority.”

The government’s concern is entry and eventual spread of the Delta strain, which was reported to be more contagious according to recent studies.

President Alberto Fernández had advanced in an official act the implementation of measures “so that the new strain of India does not enter Argentina and does not ruin the work we have done so far.”

Early in May were detected and isolated two cases of infected with the Delta strain that entered Argentina through a flight from France.

They were two children, residents of Buenos Aires, who were placed under epidemic surveillance and complied with mandatory isolation, as reported by health authorities at the time.

Argentina has reported more than 4 million infections and exceeded the 84 thousand deaths out of 45 million population. It has vaccinated almost 25% of its population.

emb