The Minister of Health, Ginés González García, announced that our country was chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the ten that will carry out a universal clinical trial to try to cure the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Speaking to TN, González García said: “Norway, Canada, France, Thailand, some other countries and we are entering. We are countries that are going to try treatment therapy alternatives. The world’s first clinical trial. “

In this sense, he explained the scope that these studies may have. “For example, there is a French man who talks about hydroxychloroquine, others say that there is an antiviral that was used for HIV carriers, others that such something else could work, such as a new drug that Trump says the United States has. So doing a clinical trial means trying therapeutic alternatives with population groups and seeing which one has the best effect. ”

On the choice of Argentina to be part of this important study, he stated: “Our advantage is not only having been elected for previous reasons that have to do with the quality of the country, but that we will be on the front line when have the conclusion of which is the best therapy. That is an advantage. But it’s going to take a little bit. ”

He also confirmed that, as in France, hydroxychloroquine is being tested in Argentina as one of the drugs that could cure the disease. “We are treating some seriously ill patients with hydroxychloroquine at the Posadas hospital, but we still cannot, with a denominator as small as three cases are, draw conclusions.”