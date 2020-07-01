Argentina continues to lead the countries that least help and protect its farmers. These concepts arise from a report released by the Organization for Economic Development Cooperation (OECD), which recognized that « withholdings are the main mechanism under which transfers occur from the agricultural sector to the Argentine treasury, a fact that transforms the PSE index into negative, which the body surveys and which refers the support of the States to its producers ”.

The OECD, a multilatireal organization created in the 1960s and based in Paris, reported that in the Argentine case, “negative support is provided to the agricultural sector, mainly due to export taxes that depress prices for the national producer. «

After surveying the indicator that shows the support made to farmers in each country, the aforementioned organization –according to their calculations- stated that the prices of international grains, not only in the case of soybeans, are located for the producer who sells them in Argentina 21% below the value paid worldwide, and this due to the weight of the tax burden in the country.

According to the OSDE ‘Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation’ report, “the estimated support of the producer (in Argentina) was negative at 21.4% of the gross agricultural income during the period 2017/19”.

Only in 2019, While in the world, farmers received almost 18% of the official budget in the field of agricultural policy from their respective countries through subsidies and assistance programs, in Argentina producer support reported a negative result that was around 28.2% on average in terms of income.

In the world, according to OECD data, the countries that comprise it, which includes the European Union plus a dozen other countries, promoted between 2017 and 2019 official assistance and support plans that reached directly their respective farmers for an amount of 536,000 million dollars annually. This was not the case in Argentina, the result of which was negative, as detailed in the report of the multilateral organization.

In the case of Argentina, the OECD report commented that taxes such as withholdings are the main mechanism under which these transfers occur from the private to the public sector, with an average contribution of around 21% of agricultural income. Although soybeans must be taxed up to 33% withholdings, the negative equation is also found in the case of other agricultural products, and even in the sale abroad of bovine or poultry meat, and in dairy products. Only exporters of products such as pork or eggs free from this deficit trend.

In the measurement carried out by the OECD, in the developed world, production assistance in 2019 showed the delivery of subsidies or funds through support programs for 17.8% of the agricultural income that its producers had. At the top of the list is Norway, as it happens in other Nordic countries, where the State added another 60% to the income that managed to generate its primary agricultural sector. At the opposite extreme, according to the weighting made, Argentina is located, where the income of agricultural producers should have subtracted 21% of their income during 2019.

According to the OECD, “in some emerging and developing economies, such as India, Argentina, Vietnam, Indonesia, Russia, and Kazakhstan, there is a negative market price for some commodities, which implies that policies tax (such production) instead to support producers ”.

After referring to mechanisms such as withholdings, according to the OECD, « these negative transfers harm producers and, in combination with budget payments and the positive support of market prices for other basic products, distort production and trade. »