Argentina invades the NBA: Gabriel Deck will play in Oklahoma

Photo: Di Yin / Getty Images

The NBA gave us a bombshell more when we believed that everything would remain calm after the closing of the transfer market: Argentine Gabriel Deck will play with Oklahoma City Thunder. The journalist Chema de Lucas reported it this afternoon and, based on that, the details began to emerge. He signed for three years and will immediately join the club.

“Turtle” Deck, 26 years old, He played his last game as a Real Madrid player on Thursday, in the victory against Fenerbahce that qualified the Whites to the next phase of the Euroleague, the most important club competition in Europe.

He will travel to Oklahoma as soon as possible to join the team. Then you must submit to the respective biosafety filters, and after doing so, your debut will be a matter of hours.

LAST MINUTE: Gabi Deck finalizes his imminent landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder of the #NBA – Chema de Lucas (@chemadelucas) April 8, 2021

When will Gabriel Deck debut?

Deck could debut next Tuesday, April 13 against the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA. Oklahoma is ranked 13th in the Western Conference, with a record of 20 wins and 32 losses. And while they could still fight for a postseason berth, the Thunder’s goal is the future: they accumulate dozens of picks for upcoming drafts and their roster revolves around youth.

Therefore, he arrives at a perfect project to be able to adapt to the best basketball league in the world, with little pressure and high probabilities of playing many minutes.

Manu Ginobili, basketball legend and compatriot of the “Tortuga”, reacted on Twitter for the hiring: “Great news for our basketball. Tortu Deck, from Madrid to the Thunder“.

Great news for our basketball! Tortu Deck from Madrid to the Thunder !! ⚡⚡ https://t.co/PtPJk0lvrb – Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) April 8, 2021

Gabriel Deck will join Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) as the Argentines who will currently make life in the NBA. Soon they could be joined Leandro bolmaro (Minnesota Timverwolves), who was selected in the 2020 draft, but continues to develop at FC Barcelona.