Argentina again asked Brazil to increase the flow of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant in order to help raise the level of the Paraná River, even after an agreement last week between the governments of the two countries to increase the flow of water, sources close to the subject said.

A severe drought that affects the southern region of Brazil and Argentina has brought the important river to the lowest levels in a decade in the region of the port of Rosario, responsible for the flow of most of the grain exports from the neighboring country.

The low volume of water increases costs for Argentines by reducing the amount of corn or soy that each ship can carry.

Argentina, which is in the middle of harvesting soybeans and corn, managed to convince Brazil to increase the flow from Itaipu to above 7,000 cubic meters per second, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Friday, but the The maneuver was not enough to alleviate the effects of the drought and talks continue, according to sources.

“There will be a meeting tomorrow (Friday) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) and Argentina to address the issue,” said one of the sources, admitting that “more can always be done”.

Before the initial agreement between the countries, the Itaipu plant operated with an average water flow of 6,000 m³ / s, a volume that is now around 8,000 m³ / s, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

But a possible new flow increase needs to be discussed with Paraguay, Brazil’s partner in the binational plant, since it would go against the current operating policy defined by the two countries for Itaipu, said a second source, stressing that the current strategy is to recover storage capacity.

“This allows for a better flow for Argentina. It is not what they wanted. But it is the agreement with Paraguay,” said the source, who also spoke anonymously.

For water resources doctor Carlos Tucci, from Rhama Consultoria, the topic is complex and countries should have started conversations before – the drought that affects the Paraná River has been recorded since mid-2019.

“There is this uncertainty … you have to assess, downstream (towards the mouth of the river), if these flows that Brazil could release would really make a difference, and how much they (Argentina) would need. It is not a simple process of make a decision, “he said.

“It is an analysis that had to be done before, to establish criteria. Now, in the dry season, doing this study, there is no time,” he added.

A source at the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs admitted that despite the agreement with Brazilians last week, the situation on the Paraná River remains a problem.

“The agreement with Brazil is being fully complied with, but the drought is very strong,” said the source.

Argentina is expected to produce 49.5 million tonnes of soybeans this season and 50 million tonnes of corn, almost half of which has already been harvested, while work on corn has advanced 34.5% so far.

Among technicians in the Brazilian energy sector, there is some resistance to the maneuvers to increase the flow of Itaipu due to the concern to recover the levels of the country’s reservoirs.

Wanted, the Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ONS also did not comment, amid a holiday in Rio de Janeiro, where the institution’s headquarters is located.

