Ships carrying cargo on the Paraná River, vital for Argentina’s grain exports, have had to reduce their capacity after a collapse on one of the banks of the source blocked the navigation channel, exporters told ..

Dredging work is now being carried out in Paraná, south of the Rosário port complex, to try to restore the depth of water needed for export traffic, but there is currently no estimate on when normal operations on the major grain route can be resumed.

“Ships cannot leave because they do not have an adequate safety margin,” Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Ports and Maritime Activities, told ., adding that vessels must reduce the weight of cargo in order to pass.

“A ship usually carries around 50,000 tonnes of grain. We are talking about 11,000 tonnes less per ship,” he estimated.

Argentina is the third largest global exporter of soybeans and corn and the main supplier of soybean meal used as animal feed from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Problems with shipments from Argentina could change global trade flows, with importers looking for rival suppliers like Brazil and the United States.

About 80% of Argentina’s agricultural and agro-industrial exports are shipped through the Rosario region.

The water level in the Paraná River has already dropped to a 50-year low, hampering export traffic and causing losses of $ 244 million to the local industry in the past four months.

The collapse on the river bank exacerbates an already difficult situation for the Argentine grain export sector, which is in the midst of the peak season for exports of soy and its derivatives and corn, said the head of the local chamber and grain exporters and processors. (CIARA-CEC), Gustavo Idigoras.

“Those ships that were already loading at the 32 terminals in that area are taking even less (cargo) than they were before,” he said.

