Argentina, favorite over Chile according to the Copa América odds

Jun 14, 2021 at 12:08 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The America’s Cup 2021 It has already begun and, with it, we will witness a continuous month of the best South American football. In the process, chili Y Argentina they will see each other again tomorrow, fulfilling their responsibilities in the face of a confrontation that, a priori, profiles the albicelestes as winners.

In this regard, the bookmakers value the victory of the Scaloni squad at 1.65, while a conquest by La Roja is paid at 5.5 Y a tie is priced at 3.7. However, according to recent records between the two teams, the imposition of Messi’s team is more feasible.

In this sense, of your last 20 disputes, 12 have culminated in victory for the Argentine team, with only 3 defeats against the Chileans. Actually, there are already 7 games that have elapsed since the last defeat of ‘La Celeste y Blanca’ and, if we count only the markers obtained in the regular time, Chile has not beaten Argentina since 2008.

However, this kind of confrontation usually contains multiple surprises and the favoritism of Argentina It will not be verified until this Monday, the day the dispute will take place.