Argentina extended until June 2 the term to restructure 66 thousand 238 million dollars of its external debt

Argentina decided to extend ten more days the talks with powerful investment funds to reach an agreement that allows restructure 66 thousand 238 million dollars of external debt, at a key moment for the country due to the recession that has dragged on since 2018 and the threat of falling into a new default.

In an official resolution issued by the Ministry of Economy, the Government announced that it extended the term from this Friday until June 2 to continue talks with the holders of various bonds issued under foreign law, “unless it is extended for a period additional or to be terminated early. ”

This is not the first extension arranged to come to fruition. Initially, the Executive of Alberto Fernández, which came to power at the end of last year, set May 8 as the deadline for bondholders to decide to adhere to the exchange offer launched by the Government, but the term was extended to May 22 due to the little success it had. the Argentine proposal.

“Argentina and its advisers intend to take advantage of this extension to continue the discussions and allow investors to continue contributing to a successful debt restructuring,” says the text released by the Ministry of Economy.

In that resolution, it is noted that the country believes “firmly” that a satisfactory ending will contribute to stabilizing the current economic condition, alleviating the “medium and long-term restrictions on the economy” due to the current debt burden, with an eye toward the future. in “redirecting the country’s economic path towards long-term growth”.

A new cessation of payments?

This Friday was also a key day for another reason. The expiration of the 30-day grace period that is used Argentina after failing to pay 503 million dollars in April interests of three titles included in the offer to restructure.

Government sources told EFE that “it is not correct to speak of default (cessation of payments) in the classical sense” for not paying that amount, since it occurs in a “impasse” awaiting the “maturity of the negotiations.”

With the crisis of 2001 in memory, the year in which the country entered the largest default in history until that moment, and from which it did not leave completely until 2016, Argentina Now he seeks to avoid falling into a new ‘default‘ that makes his already complicated forecasts even more difficult.

On Wednesday it was learned that the exercise economic, after two years in recession, sank 11.5 percent year-on-year in March, already affected by the mandatory isolation measures that the government decreed that month to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Willingness to pay

Fernández, in a multitude of public appearances since he won at the polls his predecessor, Mauricio Macri, whom he accuses of having highly indebted Argentina, has insisted that the will is pay the debtBut when the economy grows again, so as not to have to make adjustments in a country that already has a third of its population in poverty.

This very afternoon, the President himself ironically considered that the economy he received upon reaching the Presidency was already in default.

“I read in the newspapers that we are in danger of falling into default tomorrow and I asked myself why they lie like this. If we have been in default for months, since before December we have been in default, ”he said in statements in the northern province of Santiago del Estero.

Later, on a visit to nearby Tucumán, he added that the Government has made an offer to creditors “with great sense and rigor”, trying to guarantee that the new commitments assumed can be fulfilled.

A proposal without support

Last April 17, Argentina officially launched its proposal, consisting of redeeming bonds issued between 2005 and 2016 for other new securities maturing between 2030 and 2047, in order to restructure $ 66,238 million debt, only a portion of the total $ 323,192.6 million that the country owes.

Among the key points, it is established that Argentina would begin to pay the debt to be restructured in 2023, with a 5.4 percent reduction on the capital owed ($ 3.6 billion) and a reduction of interests 62 percent, equivalent to 37.9 billion.

However, various groups of creditors rejected the proposal, and the Government subsequently received three counteroffers, which remain on the negotiating table.

“We are flexible, if there are different ideas that are consistent and seek to regain sustainability (of the debt), we are willing to listen to them,” said Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, in statements released this week by his portfolio.

In the negotiations, Argentina has words of encouragement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an organization that in 2018 approved a rescue of 56 thousand 300 million dollars for the country, of which around 44 billion have been disbursed so far.

Gerry Rice, IMF spokesman, was Thursday “encouraged by the will” of the government and private creditors to reach an agreement.

Although he clarified that he did not want to “speculate on the outcome” of the negotiation, the official reiterated the optimism that Argentina and creditors can “find an agreement to lay the foundations for a sustainable path for the Argentine economy to advance.”

With information from EFE