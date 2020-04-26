Argentina will maintain quarantine until May 10, will allow non-sports recreational activities to be carried out within a radius of 500 meters one hour a day, and will make the measures more flexible in some urban agglomerates of less than 500,000 inhabitants and where a series of specific conditions are met President Alberto Fernández announced on Saturday afternoon.

This would affect especially provinces and cities where there was no circulation of the coronavirus or in which in the last days there were no cases of contagion, among other factors, as long as the mobilization of more than half of the population is not allowed. The national government will allow provincial governments to make decisions about which activities can go back to work.

However, Fernández announced that strict quarantine measures will continue in most of the most affected areas and with the largest urban agglomeration, such as Buenos Aires and metropolitan areas and large cities such as Mendoza, Córdoba and Rosario, where the country’s largest population lives. .

The president said that in the country, cases are multiplying today every 17 days, something he considered an achievement of his government.

Classes will not be resumed, public officials will not return to their jobs, public and private events will be suspended, shopping and recreational centers and restaurants will be closed as well as tourist activity.

According to Fernández, the country’s health system has been reinforced with 700 new mechanical ventilators, 11,518 new beds and more than 4,000 incorporated health professionals.

Fernández said that although the country entered a new stage of pandemic control, “we are far from saying that this is over.”

The President recommended the use of face masks, not using public transport and maintaining distances of two meters, among other measures.

Argentina registers 3,780 infections and 185 deaths, according to the last balance on Saturday.

Chile reported its highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day on Saturday, while the government announced the arrival of a new batch of mechanical ventilators and the launch of a plan to help women victims of family violence in quarantine areas. .

The new infected reach the sum of 552 to make a total of 12,858, with 181 deaths, according to the report by the Chilean authorities.

Latin America continued to add cases, although some signs of optimism also appeared as many patients recovered and the possibility of a gradual return of activities in some sectors of the economy was opened.

In Colombia, President Iván Duque was hopeful after 31 days of a mandatory quarantine that lasts until May 11, although he admitted that there is still a long way to go in the battle to control the pandemic.

He noted that more than 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, in a country that until Saturday had 5,142 infected and 233 deaths.

On Monday, activity in the construction and manufacturing sector in Colombia was gradually restarted, but under mandatory biosecurity measures. Air and land transportation, as well as classes in schools, will continue to be restricted.

Colombian airline Avianca said that despite having more than 130 aircraft grounded due to the closure of airports, it is operating 17 of them on humanitarian and cargo flights.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera reported on the arrival of 72 new mechanical fans and the availability of more than 600 of these devices throughout the country. And the Chilean Minister of Women, Carolina Cuevas, announced the new plan “Mask 19”, similar to the one implemented in other countries and in coordination with pharmacies, to assist women in quarantine areas victims of domestic violence. Reports of such violence have increased in the country, according to authorities.

In the capital of the country, violent incidents were also recorded on Friday night in the Villa Francia neighborhood, where a bus was burned during the hours of the curfew that continues to apply throughout Chilean territory.

This in the middle of the plan announced by Piñera of “safe return” with which he seeks a return to normality, while maintaining social distancing, hand washing and the use of masks.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, President Alberto Fernández is expected to announce a new phase of quarantine in the country on Saturday with the relaxation of some measures. The country registers 3,607 infections and 179 deaths, according to the latest balance on Saturday.

In Paraguay, where there are 223 cases and 9 deaths, the government announced that it will extend the total quarantine for another week, until May 4.

While in Venezuela, the registry of infected people rose to 313 after the detection of five new cases, including a seven-month-old baby, a woman and her five-year-old daughter who is part of the group of 11,000 migrants who entered the country recently through the western state of Táchira, near the border with Colombia, said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. The death toll remains at 10.

Of the total number of infected 132 are recovered and 181 are hospitalized in public and private health centers, Rodríguez said. The first two cases of infection were reported for March 13 in the South American nation.

For their part, the Mexican authorities on Saturday night raised to more than 13,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 1,305 deaths, and reported that the country’s hospitals designated to treat patients with the new coronavirus still have enough capacity. to receive sick people.

According to data provided by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, spokesman for the Mexican government for the pandemic, the hospital centers in the capital and the State of Mexico, the two entities with the most infections, were at 53% and 40% of their capacity, respectively, while the rest of the states were below these figures.

The peak of the epidemic is expected in mid-May and it is estimated that the number of infections will grow much faster in the coming days, as has happened in other countries.

At the height of the pandemic, Mexico hopes to have 733 COVID hospitals available, but at the moment there are only 610 with about 11,600 beds, López-Gatell added.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador guaranteed, in a message transmitted through his social networks on Saturday afternoon, that thanks to the actions of the government and the forthcoming entry into force of the free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, the economy Mexican will improve quickly.

“There is little left,” he said. “We are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

However, experts agree that the worst is yet to come.

In Bolivia, the Ministry of Health reported that 51 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number to 820 and 46 deaths.

While the mayors of the two largest cities in the country have asked that the quarantine be extended for more than 15 days. Bolivia started the prevention measure on March 22 and extended it until April 30.

However, the Minister of Public Works, Iván Arias, expressed that the quarantine should be relaxed after analysis and contagion conditions of each municipality – although he announced that the final decision will be made on Monday at a ministerial meeting.

In Latin America there are more than 145,000 infected and more than 6,000 dead.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.8 million people and killed more than 200,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.