Argentina extends quarantine after surpassing US death rate

Rebeca Grynspan, the economist in love with development, returns to her habitat

Madrid, Jun 11 (.) .- Rebeca Grynspan, the economist, former Costa Rican vice president and still Ibero-American secretary general, was appointed this Friday secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), and after seven years at the helm from the most political space in Ibero-America it returns to its natural habitat, development. Before arriving in Madrid in 2014 to lead the Ibero-American General Secretariat (Segib), this economist of Polish origin born in San José in 1955 had already been deputy secretary general of the UN and associate administrator of the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP). A convinced optimist and tireless defender of multilateralism, Grynspan dedicates her first thanks for the position to the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Portuguese António Costa, and about the organization, although she acknowledges that it is imperfect, she insists that if it did not exist “it would have to be invented” since “it is the only space with legitimacy to represent the whole world”. Once again she will be the first woman to hold a position, after having overcome “all” the obstacles that the system puts in the way of women: “I have passed them all, all those who put us women, do twice as much and half being recognized, being missed in a meeting … and above all that invisible discrimination that is the most difficult to face, “he says in an interview with .. BETWEEN POLITICS AND DEVELOPMENT The Costa Rican has been dealing with politics and development all her life, two environments that she believes are inseparable, and in which she has also been breaking all kinds of ceilings and brands. A precocious vice president of her country at only 39 years old, she had previously resigned from the Ministry of Finance portfolio due to a lack of labor conciliation that does not exist now: “There I realized that I was a feminist,” she says. It was a tear of the Achilles heel that gave her the warning voice and the reminder that she did not have to be “a super woman”, but that the system was the one that should support her and she decided to withdraw for a time from public life. The break was short and she went to the polls together with former Costa Rican president José María Figueres, son of one of her greatest references in the Central American country’s politics, José Figueres, and after four years as vice president she would go from “Costa Rican public official to civil servant international”. Four years of vice presidency and eight years in positions of responsibility at the United Nations signed his entry into the Ibero-American General Secretariat to succeed Uruguayan Enrique V. Iglesias. In Madrid, the Segib headquarters, he has spent the last seven courses, seven “hard years” for Latin America, in which he had to manage four Ibero-American Summits (in Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and Andorra), impregnated by the Venezuelan situation, the peace process in Colombia or the global pandemic that monopolized the last of the appointments. An “extraordinary experience” in which, he says, he managed to fulfill the main mandate given to him by the Ibero-American community, to renew the Summits, which led the region to have “a greater international presence” and where the “substance” was “more important “than the presence of certain presidents. His great pride is that the organization will be “strengthened” after his departure, where he will leave “a committed professional group and some exceptional people who have achieved very important things in very difficult times for the region.” AN ECONOMIST WHO WANTED TO BE A SINGER AND CLIMB A MOUNTAIN Had she not been an economist Rebeca Grynspan would have been a singer. He would have sung trova, although he admits that singing is not his best quality. Among what he would have wanted to do and has not done is climb a mountain. The first thing he does when he gets up is to have a coffee, the first of many, and read the newspapers that he still buys on paper. As soon as he arrives in Geneva, the headquarters city of the Unctad, he will meet the organization’s four-year assembly, a kind of summit, which he will not be able to prepare as much as he would like due to the urgency of the times. During those days, he will go to “listen and learn” in addition to giving his “contribution”, respecting and trusting “in the capacities of the countries” present in the organization, all of the UN, and “of the organization itself.” Among the duties that he has at the head of this United Nations agency on trade and development will be to help the most humble countries to overcome the pandemic and accelerate their economic recovery so that inequalities with other States do not deepen even further. Another objective will be to give visibility to a body much less known than other UN entities such as UNHCR, UNICEF or UNDP, something that was also set as a goal when taking the reins of Segib. 