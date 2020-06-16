FILE PHOTO: Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration taken September 3, 2019. . / Agustin Marcarian / Illustration / File Photo (Agustin Marcarian /)

BUENOS AIRES, Jun 16 (.) – Argentina extended confidentiality agreements with creditors for a day on Tuesday to allow negotiations to continue on a deal to restructure sovereign debt in foreign currency for some $ 65 billion, official sources said.

The confidentiality agreements or NDAs (English Non-Disclosure Agreements) expired this Tuesday.

« The NDAs were extended with everyone (the creditors) for at least one day. We are going step by step to the goal on Friday, » official sources told ..

The South American country, which began talks with bondholders to exchange their securities months ago, extended the deadline to negotiate with its creditors until June 19.

(Report by Jorge Iorio and Walter Bianchi. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)