Argentina exceeds 100,000 deaths from covid-19

(Bloomberg) – Argentina reached a dark point in its fight against the pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, the country surpassed 100,000 deaths from covid-19.

Argentina added 19,697 new cases of covid-19 and 614 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,250, according to data published by the Ministry of Health. The South American nation now joins 10 other countries that have suffered losses of 100,000 or more, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization.

Although cases in Argentina fell from the peak in June, several quarantine restrictions have been maintained, including a rule last month that limits the number of travelers allowed to enter the country. Argentina implemented one of the tightest closures in the world last year, leading the economy to suffer a record contraction of about 10%, but a slow start in contact tracing allowed cases to continue to rise. In addition to the pandemic, the government is fighting a double-digit unemployment rate, growing poverty and inflation, which is hovering around 50% annually.

“The structural, economic and political challenges that have made Argentina one of the worst performing countries in the world in terms of handling the economic and health crisis triggered by covid-19, will also make it one of the slowest to recover, ”said Jimena Blanco, research director for Latin America at the consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft.

Initially, the nation was unable to negotiate deals with US vaccine manufacturers. Therefore, the Government has relied on a mix between the vaccines Sputnik V (Russia), Sinopharm (China) and AstraZeneca Plc. The delay in supply has complicated their inoculation campaign. Around 45% of Argentines have received a single dose, since the Government favored the strategy of inoculating as many people as possible with the first dose, while only 11% of the population has received both doses, according to data compiled by Vaccine Tracker from Bloomberg.

However, the country’s vaccination effort could be turning upside down. Argentina recently changed its local immunization regulations to accelerate access to a broader range of vaccines, including those manufactured by US laboratories, taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s stepped up global donations. The country also this week concluded a supply agreement with Moderna Inc. for 20 million doses of the company’s vaccine or possible boosters of the same. Deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Still, the weak outlook for the economy will hamper recovery even if vaccine rollout accelerates before the end of the year, Blanco said. The economy is expected to grow 6.3% this year.

“Companies in the most affected sectors will not have the flexibility to increase operations and rehire workers,” Blanco said. “The lack of financing tools for companies further limits the ability to recover from any crisis, but especially one as deep and prolonged as this one.”

