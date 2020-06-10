Buenos Aires, Jun 9 . .- Argentina reported 1,141 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Tuesday, which meant that for the first time, over a thousand infections were exceeded in 24 hours, and the total number of infections since the beginning the pandemic now rises to 24,761 people.

This was confirmed by the Argentine Ministry of Health, which reported 24 new deaths during the day and these increase the total deaths in the country to 717.

The main focus of infections located in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), made up of the capital and its wide urban cordon, where about 13 million people live.

The capital notified 535 new infections of the COVID-19 and accumulates 11,965, while the province of Buenos Aires had 545 and has 9,590 in total.

The AMBA and some isolated sources of risk in the provinces of Chaco (north), Córdoba (center), Trelew (south) and Río Negro (south) maintain the mandatory quarantine, prolonged until June 28 by the Government, while The rest of the country began a new phase of “mandatory social distancing” on Monday.

Of the total of 24,761 confirmed cases in the country, 4% have been imported, 41.4% have been close contacts of confirmed cases, 38% have been the result of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

24 DEAD IN 24 HOURS

Today, Argentina recorded one deceased per hour, with 24 deaths: 12 were in the province of Buenos Aires, nine occurred in the city of the same name, one person died in Río Negro (south) and two died in Chaco (north).

Chaco is the third administrative jurisdiction that has had the most cases, with 1,118, and 28 of them were detected this Tuesday.

Río Negro, for its part, reported 13 infections since yesterday, and Jujuy reported in the last 24 hours of two of the eight total infections that it has regretted since the start of the pandemic.

FIRST CONTACT IN THE PROVINCE OF FORMOSA

The northern province of Formosa, one of the only two Argentine provinces that remained without cases of coronavirus so far, confirmed on Tuesday night its first infection with the pathogen.

According to a statement from the Formosan government, it is a 36-year-old woman who returned from Buenos Aires on Monday night and is isolated under medical supervision.

Until the confirmation of this case, Formosa remained without positives despite bordering Chaco, one of the critical points in the country.

Her husband and daughter, who came to the province with her, have tested negative for the coronavirus test, while all the people who traveled on the same bus as them from the capital are in isolation.

In this way, the also northern Catamarca becomes the only province in the southern country that has not yet registered infections since COVID-19 arrived in Argentina.

.