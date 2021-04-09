Argentina evaluates oil price control in bill

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s government is pushing for long-term oil price controls as the South American nation runs out of time to unearth a treasure trove of shale in Patagonia.

The idea of ​​establishing a ceiling and a floor in domestic crude prices is being drafted in a bill that aims to stimulate investments in oil and gas, the country’s Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, said in a interview. A ceiling would prevent bullish streaks in oil markets from triggering a surge in fuel prices. And, crucial to Argentina’s shale ambitions, a floor would deter Big Oil from pulling out of a marginal asset like the burgeoning Vaca Muerta field if markets collapse.

Kulfas pointed out that what they want structurally is a solution that anticipates volatility problems.

The Administration of President Alberto Fernández is in the middle of drafting the bill, which will be sent to Congress this year for debate among legislators. The enactment of controls by law would send a clear signal about the regulations under which drillers can produce oil in Argentina in the coming years when the specter of peak demand threatens to keep vast resources buried in Vaca Muerta.

Drills are producing 137,500 barrels of crude a day from the largely unexploited shale deposit in the southern part of the country, according to the Río Negro newspaper. By comparison, the Permian basin in the US is expected to produce 4.6 million barrels of crude per day in May.

Argentina has a long history of interventions in energy markets. Last year, when oil prices plummeted, the government raised the price of its crude. Companies also recently agreed to help refineries under pressure from the government to keep gasoline prices under control.

