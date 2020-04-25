Argentina decided to withdraw from Mercosur in future free trade negotiations of the group due to the uncertainty of the effects on the economy due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry announced in a statement.

“Argentina is prevented from the effects of the pandemic while protecting companies, employment and the situation of the most humble families. It does so unlike the positions of some partners, which propose an acceleration of the negotiations towards free trade agreements with South Korea, Singapore, Lebanon, Canada and India, among others, “said the text released on Friday.

“International uncertainty and the very situation of our economy advise stopping the progress of these negotiations,” he added.

After learning of the decision, the government of Paraguay, which holds the bloc’s long-term presidency, said in a statement that together with the other member states it will evaluate “the most appropriate legal, institutional and operational measures” to “not affect the community construction process Mercosur and the ongoing trade negotiations. “

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi also referred to the measure adopted by the Argentine government, stressing that it “will not slow down the progress of ongoing negotiations or others that may be launched in the coming months.”

“We wish a prompt return to the table. Together we are more,” he said on Twitter on Friday night.

In its announcement, Argentina confirmed that it will continue with the process to launch a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, approved last year by both blocks but which is awaiting the parliamentary ratification of each of the countries.

Argentina has been in recession for two years and the most recent projection by the IMF is for a deepening, with a drop of 5.7% of GDP this year, compared to 2.2% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2018.

In addition, it is in full negotiation for the restructuring of debt for more than 66,000 million dollars with private bondholders, some of which have already rejected its offer of strong forgiveness of interest and capital.