(Bloomberg) – Argentina said it would extend the deadline for creditors to accept an initial debt restructuring proposal, as bondholders and officials reach an agreement to restructure $ 65 billion in international debt.

The country said it would postpone the deadline until June 12 at 5 p.m. ET, and that it would consider additional changes to the offer after a report by the International Monetary Fund said the country had room to improve it, according to an e-mailed statement from the economy ministry.

The extension may not be the last, and investors expect the government to continue to postpone the deadline as talks continue, according to Joaquín Almeyra, a fixed-income operator at Bulltick LLC in Miami. After default was entered on May 22, Argentina has a two-month window to “cure” the default, and talks could last until the end of July, according to Almeyra.

“I think it will be a long journey,” he said. “I feel overly optimistic on the street about a short-term solution, but if there is still good will on both sides, things should continue smoothly.”

The International Monetary Fund said in a previous statement that Argentina has some scope to increase payments to private creditors beyond what was offered in a May 26 proposal, but that the scope to do so is limited.

Exchange Bondholder Group, which includes Monarch Alternative Capital LP, HBK Capital Management and VR Capital Group Ltd., released a statement of its own on Monday afternoon saying that bondholders have shown flexibility and that they close the gap between the two parties. now depends on Argentina.

“The parties are not that far apart, perhaps 1.5% of GDP dispersed in 20 years, and the IMF recognizes that there is room for Argentina to improve its offer,” said Dennis Hranitzky, the group’s legal adviser, in the note. “It will be unfortunate if Argentina tightens its position in response to the IMF statement.”

Argentine bonds maturing in 2027 rose 0.8 cents to 36.6 cents on the dollar on Monday. The bonds are at their highest level since the beginning of March, indicating that investors see the talks going in the right direction. The country’s notes have been trading unchanged since their default, following a recommendation from the Association of Emerging Market Brokers (EMTA).

Against offers

The Exchange group and the Ad Hoc group of creditors last week proposed an offer that would provide the country with cash flow relief of $ 36 billion over nine years. The offering would also reduce interest by an average of 32% and extend maturities without amortization payments before 2025.

Earlier this month, Argentina extended the deadline for creditors to accept the government’s initial debt restructuring proposal before June 2.

In a report released Sunday, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán told DPA and three other news agencies that Argentina is flexible about the combination of parameters that should form the basis of an offer. He added that there is still a long way to go before reaching an agreement, since you cannot make promises that cannot be kept.

The minister added that the closing of any offer will extend for 10 days from the moment that Argentina modifies it.

The South American nation has been in default since May 22, after failing to pay its debt obligations. Negotiations began more than two months ago, after the country said it was unable to meet its obligations due to high unemployment, a sharp drop in the value of its currency and a three-year recession exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina said in its first debt proposal that it needs a bailout of $ 40 billion to get the nation back on track for sustainable growth. But the deadline for an agreement is approaching, at a time when the country faces almost US $ 600 million in new bond payments under foreign law in June, according to data compiled by the Buenos Aires-based consultancy 1816 Economy and Strategy.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.