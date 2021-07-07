Argentina defeats Colombia on penalties and advances to the final of the Copa América (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Argentina National Team suffered too much to prevail over the Colombian National Team in a penalty shoot-out, after drawing 1-1 in the 90 regulatory minutes to be cited in the grand final of the Copa América 2021 against the Brazil’s selection.

Lautaro Martínez scored in the seventh minute after being assisted by Messi, one of the figures of the match. Luis Diaz matched at 61 minutes after a large assist from Edwin cardona. ‘Draw’ Martinez, of the English Aston Villa, was the hero of the definition by penalties when saving three to Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.

For Argentina only failed Rodrigo de Paul, which sent its pitch overhead. Messi only needed three minutes to get rid of three Colombians on the right wing of the attack and send a cross that Lautaro Martinez almost changed for goal.

Argentina continued with the pressure and four minutes later Giovani lo celso He played long for Messi, who controlled and assisted Martinez in the area, who with a first-class right hand made it 1-0.

At 36, a shot of Wilmar Barrios From outside the area with the goal of the goal, he deviated at Lo Celso, hit the post and went over the baseline. Soon after, a header from Mina almost became the tying goal, but the ball hit the crossbar.

At 43 minutes, David ospina had a wonderful reaction to deflect a header from Nicolas Gonzalez, which was inches from being a goal. Reinaldo Rueda kicked the board at half-time and made three modifications: the forward Yimmi Chará, midfielder Edwin Cardona and defender Frank Fabra they entered instead of Rafael Borré, Gustavo Cuéllar Y William Tesillo.

Scaloni made a modification: the entry of the right back Gonzalo montiel for Nahuel Molina. In the first minutes, Colombia was superior and had the clearest goal plays, but could not convert due to lack of precision in the definition and thanks to the efforts of the Argentine defenders.

Half an hour from the end, Rueda sent the forward to the field Miguel Borja, instead of Duvan Zapata. At 61 minutes, Cardona quickly took a free kick from his own field and distractedly grabbed the Argentine defense. The midfielder looked long for Díaz, who overflowed on the left wing of the attack and defined almost without angle and falling before the departure of Martínez to make it 1-1.

At 72 minutes, Ospina left his area, Angel Di Maria he faked it and assisted Lautaro Martínez, who defined without a goalkeeper, but his shot hit Barrios, who was standing on the goal line.

Messi was also on the verge of converting in the 80th minute, but a demanded left-footed shot deflected his marker and hit the post. Colombia also had some chances to score, but the match ended in a draw. On penalties, ‘Dibujos’ Martínez saved the shots from Sánchez, Mina and Cardona for Argentina to celebrate their qualification for the final.

On their way to the final, the Albiceleste were the undefeated leaders of Group A ahead of Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia and eliminated Ecuador in the quarterfinals by beating them 3-0. Argentina was again faced with the possibility of ending a 28-year adverse streak without titles. The last championship won by the senior team was the 1993 Copa América in Ecuador. The Albiceleste will play this Saturday the final of the Copa América in Brazil against the locals at the Maracana. Colombia and Peru will meet on Friday for third place.