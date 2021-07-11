Argentina defeats Brazil and conquers the Copa América 2021

The Argentine National Team broke a 28-year streak of title drought this Saturday, July 10, after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, with a score by Ángel Di María.

Four Copa América finals later, the Argentine National Team was crowned after defeating Brazil 1-0, in what also meant Lionel Messi’s first title with the Albiceleste senior team.

In a meeting with a lot of muscle, Ángel Di María took advantage of a filtered pass that Renan Lodi could not cut and touched over Ederson’s exit, to score the only goal of the match at minute 20.

After the annotation, the Argentine National Team began to dominate the ball, thus preventing the Brazilians from generating dangerous actions.

For the second half, the Brazilian National Team began to push more and more hand in hand with Neymar and managed to get a score, which ended up being canceled out of place.

In the final stretch of the match, the players of both teams began to warm up and there were a couple of “crashes” which fortunately did not progress.

Brazil pushed with everything in search of the tying goal, with Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa and Roberto Firmino on the attack, but did not manage to get the equalizer, leaving the Argentine National Team as the Copa América champion.

