Mindful of the COVID-19 outbreak that broke out in Bolivia last week and at the express request of the Governor of Salta, Alberto Fernández decided to close the border in Salvador Mazza last night, so that now Bolivian citizens have been totally isolated in the border area with Argentina.

The President entrusted the authorities of the National Directorate of Migrations, which reports to the Interior Minister, Eduardo Wado de Pedro, to close the Salvador Mazza border crossing, which was the only place of communication that remained open with Bolivia. At the same time, the Casa Rosada decided to reinforce the controls of the Armed Forces and the Gendarmerie in that area.

The Governor of Salta, Gustavo Sanz, last night he issued a tweet in which he stated: “President @alferdez has just communicated to me that the Salvador Mazza International Pass is closing. Thanks to him and the Minister of the Interior @wadodecorrido for listening to our request and taking care of the health and life of the people of Salta! ”.

The national government’s decision last night to now close the Salvador Mazza crossing was accompanied by the dispatch of Army troops to reinforce border controls carried out by the Gendarmerie. In this sense, from the Ministry of Defense led by Agustín Rossi confirmed to Infobae that some 60 Army personnel who were in training activities in the Salvador Mazza area joined the border control operations since last night. to provide logistical support to the Gendarmerie. This will be accompanied by the aerial patrol of the Armed Forces helicopters.

« In the face of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Bolivia and due to the swim we saw in the Bermejo river of many Bolivian citizens, it was decided to attend to the requests made by the Governor of Jujuy, » an official from the Ministry of Inside.

In fact, it was learned that in the conversations that Governor Sanz had with De Pedro, this issue of the border with Bolivia appeared as one of the main concerns in recent days. Thus, the Minister contacted President Alberto Fernández, who since last night ordered the total closure of the border with Bolivia.

In this context, only four land border crossings are now open in Argentina. One of them is the Paso de los Libres with Brazil; two steps with Chile and one with Uruguay by Fray Bentos. This measure will be maintained throughout the duration of the quarantine and implies that only trucks with necessary merchandise pass under strict sanitary controls.

According to the director of the organization, Florence Carignano, It is a measure that has been in force since March 18 when the border closure was ordered and that the changes that the provision underwent on this occasion consisted simply of the modification of some words. However, the substance of the resolution remains the same.

« Nothing has changed. The same thing that came out on March 18 with the previous resolution, where country-country transit was enabled, the Argentine Foreign Ministry called us to a meeting and asked us to clarify some issues that had doubts on the Chilean side and the only thing it did was change ( some words), which instead of saying residents says citizens. And instead of saying localities, he set the (border) steps. This does not mean that a Chilean goes to the border and can do it. No, the border is closed ”Carignano said.