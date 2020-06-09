MADRID, Jun 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, described this Monday as “a real scandal” the evidence that would show that she was the victim of a spy network by the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019 ).

In order for him to be able to present himself as a plaintiff in the case, judge Federico Villena summoned the former president of Argentina on Monday to show her a series of audios and documents in which it would be evidenced that she had been subject to an alleged plot of espionage by which would also have been the objective of the head of government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Villena’s investigation came after a statement in which a drug trafficker claimed to have had a relationship with an AFI agent, Facundo Melo, who promised him protection.

In exchange, the drug trafficker, identified as Sergio Rodríguez, alias ‘Verdura’, had to put an explosive in the house of José Luis Vila, former undersecretary of International Affairs of the Ministry of Defense during the Macri government.

As a result of this information, Villena began to investigate Melo and developed into the possibility that he was behind a spy network dedicated to monitoring political officials, journalists and even judges.

According to judicial sources cited by the Argentine news agency ., “fulfilling different strategic roles and using their quality as public employees and agents and / or dependents of the Security Forces and / or the Federal Intelligence Agency, they would have carried out various illicit maneuvers of an undetermined nature and carried out intelligence and / or espionage tasks in violation of Law 25,520, in different periods and covering various jurisdictions. “

Other figures from Argentine politics and civil society who were allegedly targeted by the alleged AFI espionage plot are the journalists of the newspaper ‘La Nación’ Hugo Alconada Mon and Marcelo Veneranda; the national deputy Graciela Camano; the unionist Luis Barrionuevo, the former president of the Congress of Deputies Emilio Monzó; and the Deputy Chief of Government of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli.

Among others, the former general secretary of the Truckers Confederation and current president of the Independent Athletic Club, Hugo Moyano, would also have been; the former governor of Buenos Aires María Eugenia Vidal; the former mayor of La Plata Pablo Bruera; various members of the Catholic Church; and members of the Community of the Mapuche People in Argentina.