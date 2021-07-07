Argentina could legalize the collection of salaries in cryptocurrencies after a proposed law

Argentina could be the new chapter in the history of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, because a bill has been presented to regularize the choice of the employee to receive his salary with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies instead of the Argentine peso. If this law goes ahead, Argentines would have the freedom to choose to be paid with cryptocurrencies without any legal impediment.

The architect of the bill was the national deputy for Mendoza José Luis Ramón, who after presenting the bill before the Finance commissions; General Legislation; and Budget and Finance of the HCDN, announced this milestone on its official Twitter channel.

The Argentine deputy expressed the objective of the law, seeking that citizens “can strengthen their autonomy and preserve the purchasing power of their remuneration”. The deputy of the Protectora Fuerza Politica party refers to the great chronic problem that Argentines suffer due to their national currency, the Argentine peso, which for many is a vehicle that has managed to impoverish citizens due to its great devaluation.

Argentine peso printer

Several local media collected parts of the original text where it cited:

“this measure, In addition to strengthening the autonomy of dependent and self-employed workers, it offers them a modern mechanism to preserve the purchasing power of their remuneration without implying their conversion into foreign currency. as Law 27,541 seeks to discourage. Likewise, this project allows self-employed workers who export services abroad to retain the purchasing power of their remuneration in the process of entering the country ”.

The Mendoza politician basically seeks to provide greater freedom by providing more choice options, promoting “greater autonomy and governance of wages, without this implying a loss of rights or exposure to situations of abuse within the framework of the employment relationship.”

Payment methods with cryptocurrencies and the declaration before social security

The text offers two ways to collect the salary:

Collect the agreed salary in pesos, but payable to the equivalent in cryptocurrencies on the day of payment.

Collect the salary directly in cryptocurrencies when agreeing a part of your salary in the digital currency (not in pesos at the exchange of the day).

Before social security you would have to inform the administration of the amount charged in pesos, being mandatory to make contributions and discounts based on the total amount paid in pesos (including what corresponds to cryptocurrencies at the time of change).

The dollarization of Argentina or cryptocurrencies as a solution

Regarding the Argentine peso Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and researcher at the CATO Institute study center in Washington DC commented the following:

“Every 10 or 12 years Argentina faces a peso crisis, the economy collapses, everyone loses their savings. Answering your question about whether now is a good time to dollarize, the answer is yes. It’s a good time today and it was a good time in 1999 and it was a good time in 1995. ″

This problem, established for decades in the Argentine economic system, does not have a simple solution and there are several currents that are against the dollarization of Argentina.

Argentina dollar

A long time ago, there were not many solutions to this problem, however, in recent years a new monetary vehicle has emerged as a possible solution, cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, DAI or other cryptocurrencies are being used very popularly among Argentines in order to protect their savings before the excessive impression and the failed political actions. If this law prospers, using cryptocurrencies on a day-to-day basis could be a reality in Argentina.

