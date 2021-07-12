Argentina continues dialogue with IMF in Venice; agreement still elusive

BUENOS AIRES, Jul 12 (.) – Argentina is holding technical talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Venice, although it does not expect to achieve concrete progress on its plans to reach an agreement for the 45,000 million it owes to the body.

A government spokesman told . that Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán along with other officials will hold meetings with IMF representatives on Monday to “advance negotiations for a new agreement to resolve the debt problem.”

Guzmán traveled to Italy for a meeting of finance ministers and central banks of the G20 and met over the weekend with the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

The government spokesman said in a statement that at Monday’s meetings the teams of both parties “will finish reviewing technical issues with a view to continuing debt negotiations in the coming months.”

“There will be several meetings throughout the day, all led by Guzmán, in which progress is expected but not immediate definitions,” he added.

Argentina and the IMF are renegotiating a 2018 agreement, the largest in the agency’s history, which failed to ease an economic crisis in the South American grain-producing country, which has struggled with rising levels of debt, rampant inflation and weakness of your coin.

The country, which restructured its external debts with private creditors after going into default last year, also recently reached an agreement with the Paris Club that postpones the payment of 2 billion dollars until March of next year.

(Report by Jorge Iorio, written by Adam Jourdan, edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal and Eliana Raszewski)