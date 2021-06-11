Argentina confirms the 28 players for the Copa América with several surprises

06/11/2021

The coach of the Argentina Soccer Team, Lionel Scaloni, announced this Thursday the list of summoned to play the Copa América Brazil 2021, in which it excluded five players from those mentioned for the double knockout date.

The list, confirmed by Conmebol through the contest’s official website, includes the forward Lucas Alario, recovering from injury, and left out of the contest the defenders Juan Foyth (Villarreal), José Luis Palomino (Atalanta), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Julián Álvarez (River Plate).

Lionel Messi will return to lead as captain to an Albiceleste that will have four goalkeepers with Franco Armani Y Emiliano Martinez vying for ownership, while midfielders stand out Ángel Di María, Alejadro ‘Papu’ Gómez, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa.

On the offensive, next to Messi will be his brand new Barcelona partner, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa and the aforementioned Alario.

The Argentine team reaches the Copa América after two draws in the double playoff date against Chile (1-1) at home in Santiago del Estero and Colombia (2-2) in Barranquilla, which left it as the escort of leader Brazil with 12 units.

Argentina will debut in the Copa América next Monday, July 14, against Chile at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in a Group A made up of Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay.

List of the 28 players called up by Lionel Scaloni:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Agustín Marchesín (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Cristian Romero (Atalanta) ), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Ángel Di María (PSG), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gómez (Seville), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Agüero (Barcelona).