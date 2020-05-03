Buenos Aires, May 2 . .- Argentina confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 this Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,681, while the dead totaled 237, after registering 8 new deaths from coronavirus today. .

The daily report released by the Argentine Ministry of Health specified that the deaths verified on the last day correspond to five women, one 93 years old, resident in the province of Buenos Aires, three in the capital, 83, 84 and 91 years old; and another 55, in the province of Chaco (north); and three men, two in the capital, aged 87 and 83, and another 79, in the province of Córdoba (center).

One of these deaths occurred in Villa 31, one of the well-known Villa Miseria, located in the central neighborhood of El Retiro, in Buenos Aires, and is the first death that occurs in this place, according to the social organization La Powerful, operating in the villa.

“A neighbor of Villa 31 died of coronavirus. She did not die, they killed her by abandonment! Torobia Balbuena, an 84-year-old neighbor,” the organization published on its Twitter profile, adding that the victim is the mother of the first case registered in the villa, a family that “shares a bathroom with 11” people.

Villa 31 has an estimated population of about 40,000 people, with many of them living in a single house and multiple deficiencies in quality of life.

Of the 4,681 positives for coronaviruses detected since March 3 and so far by the Argentine health authorities, 917 (19.6%) are imported, 2,012 (43%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 1,267 (27.1 %) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the district with the most confirmed cases so far (1,677), followed by the country’s capital, with 1,255 confirmed infections.

The provinces of Catamarca and Formosa, both in the north of the country, are the only ones in which at the moment no case was registered.

