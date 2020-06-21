BUENOS AIRES, Jun 21 (.) – The deaths from the coronavirus in Argentina reached 1,000 people on Sunday, out of a total of 41,204 confirmed cases, as the country maintains compulsory isolation to mitigate the effects of the pandemic that strikes the world.

The Argentine government said 12,728 people recovered from the virus.

« Regarding the confirmed (cases), 1,046 are imported, 15,528 are close contacts of confirmed cases, 17,095 are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation, » said a report by the Ministry of Health.

In Argentina there is a harsh quarantine that began in late March and will last until June 28, the most severe in the Federal Capital and large urbanizations in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Contagion figures in Argentina register much lower levels than those of its neighbor Brazil, where it is estimated that more than half of the infections in Latin America are concentrated in that country.

