Following the advance of the coronavirus, the Government ordered the total closure of Argentina’s borders until March 31. This was established by means of a Decree, to be published in the Official Gazette this Friday, which only contemplated some exceptions.

In the first instance, the regulations established the extension “of the scope of the prohibition of entry into the national territory through ports, airports, international crossings, border centers and any other access point provided by Decree No. 274 of March 16, 2020, as of the entry into force of this, to people residing in the country and to Argentines and Argentines with residence abroad ” and clarified that “will be valid until March 31, inclusive, of the current year“

Decree 274 had established the same prohibition, but for “foreign persons not resident in the country”. In other words, the impossibility of entering the country became extensive to all residents of Argentina, native or foreign, and also to compatriots living abroad.

On the other hand, Resolution No. 567 of the Ministry of Health had already determined the prohibition to enter the country, for a period of 30 days “of non-resident foreign persons who have transited through affected areas in the 14 days prior to arrival. “

Regarding the new measure, Article 2 determined the exceptions for:

– People who are included in the exceptions provided by Decree No. 274 of March 16, 2020 (people who are affected to the transfer of merchandise, carriers and crew of ships and aircraft and people affected to the operation of flights and medical transfers).

– People who, at the time of the entry into force of this decree, they are in air traffic to the Argentine Republic with a proven date of entry within the following 48 hours.

“For now we have decided not to enter more people. I have instructed the Chancellor (Felipe Solá) to help with resources to those who are abroad so that we can order this issue, ”added the President, clarifying that Argentines who are unable to return to the country will have the assistance of the State.

“Immediately, except for an exceptional case that justifies it, they will have to wait for the moment of return. For now the returns are suspended, and the entry through the borders as well. We are trying to regulate the income of those over 65. The rest wait a little. We will run them when the Argentine risk is manageable, “added the president, referring to one of the groups with the highest risk.

For his part, the defense minister, Agustín Rossi referred this Thursday to the Argentines stranded abroad. “We will be regulating those who enter as the situation in the country is evaluated. Your income will depend on whether the public health system can absorb them. We do not want this to cause us to have to face the pandemic with complications, “he told C5N.

Meanwhile, among the recitals of the new Decree, it was recalled that “the measure of social, preventive and compulsory isolation in the terms indicated there, from March 20 to 31 inclusive of the current year, and this period may be extended for the time considered necessary in light of the epidemiological situation. ”

Likewise, it was highlighted that, although “the American Convention on Human Rights establishes in subsection 5 of article 22 that no one may be expelled from the territory of the State of which he is a national, nor be deprived of the right to enter it,” that The same body ruled that “in the event of war, public danger or other emergency that threatens the independence or security of the State Part, this may adopt provisions that, to the extent and for the time strictly limited to the requirements of the situation, suspend the obligations contracted under that Convention”

In Argentina, the National Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday that there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 and that the number of infected increased to 589 in the whole country. Also, to date 12 deaths have been recorded.

Of the new confirmed infections, 30 are from the City of Buenos Aires, 27 from the Province of Buenos Aires, 12 from Santa Fe, 3 from Chaco, 3 from Córdoba, 3 from Tierra del Fuego, 3 from Neuquén, 2 from Jujuy, 2 from Santa Cruz, 1 from Mendoza and 1 from San Luis.