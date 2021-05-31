Argentina cannot host it due to the pandemic

The America Cup, in danger. With two weeks to go before the start of the competition, the CONMEBOL he has lost both organizers. This Monday it has become official that Argentina, as happened with Colombia, will not be able to host tournament matches. The reason is the health situation that lives with the coronavirus.

In order to calm the fans, the governing body of South American football has wanted to ensure that it has offers from other countries to organize it, although the question is whether there is enough time to do so.

“The CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances, it has resolved to suspend the organization of the America Cup on Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament. News in this regard will be announced shortly, “said the agency.

Before this unexpected announcement, the Minister of the Interior of Argentina, Wado de Pedro, had already warned that given the situation in the country with the pandemic, it was “very difficult” for the South American national team tournament to be played. Last Thursday, a new record of infected by the virus was registered, 41,080, despite the restrictive measures put in place.

Argentina’s resignation comes days after the other previously chosen host, Colombia, also had to put aside its organizer status due to the virus. The America Cup, already postponed in 2020 to this year, should start on June 13.