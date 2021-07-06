Argentina begins trials to mix Sputnik V with AstraZeneca and Sinopharm

BUENOS AIRES.

The town hall from Buenos Aires started on Tuesday a study with volunteers to assess the possibility of to complete the scheme of immunization against the new coronavirus by means of the combination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine with those of the laboratories AstraZeneca Y Sinopharm.

Fernán Quirós, Minister of Health of the capital, said at a press conference that the study will start with “a small group” from vaccinated people more than a month ago with the Sputnik V who were chosen at random from the 5,000 who volunteered for the study.

Between Thursday and Friday they will be inoculated “with one of the three alternatives” – the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Sinopharm vaccine or the second dose of Sputnik V – and in three weeks “the laboratory results will be ready,” said Quirós.

Each volunteer will have a clinical follow-up of about 21 days to establish the degree of immunity achieved and compare it with those who applied the second component of the Russian vaccine. “

It is a study that is very safe because they are all vaccines already approved ”, guaranteed the capital minister.

Some 60,000 inhabitants of the Argentine capital received the first component of the Russian vaccine 90 days ago and have not yet been inoculated with the second, which is arriving late in the country.

At the national level, there are more than 300 thousand people who are waiting for the reinforcement of their vaccination with the Russian inoculant in the middle of the southern winter.

Although the second wave of covid-19 cases produced by the Andina (Lambda) and Manaus (Gamma) variants abated in the last two weeks, it continues to generate concern among infectologists, as well as the eventual community circulation of the Delta variant, of the which have already been detected a few cases in the country.

Argentina adds some 4.5 million infected and more than 96,500 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering.

Change of strategy

Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be given since December, followed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Quirós explained that a month ago Argentina chose to intensify the application of the first doses, which “protected a lot for the variants that currently circulate in the country,” but that this strategy is not appropriate for the future.

We know that a single dose is not enough ”, he explained, referring to the high probability that the Delta variant will expand, generating a third wave.

If a significant percentage of society is already vaccinated with a second dose, the damage it generates will be less. We have the experience of England and Israel, “he said.

Meanwhile, the national government is also evaluating the combination of vaccines and for this it summoned researchers from the provinces of Buenos Aires, San Luis and Córdoba and from the capital to begin a study on efficacy and safety.

The immunization plan has accelerated in recent days with the first doses of the different vaccines.

But out of a population of about 45 million, about 4.5 million – the equivalent of 10% – have received the two doses, according to the most recent figures from the Ministry of Health.

jrr