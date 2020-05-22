(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández faces a watershed moment in his presidency on Friday as the nation prepares for its ninth sovereign debt default.

After five months in office addressing the recession, 50% inflation and a collapse in the unofficial peso rate, Fernández is trying to reach an agreement with the bondholders in the coming weeks to avoid even worse chaos.

If successful, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for an economy that was in serious trouble even before the coronavirus pandemic, and a greater chance that Fernández would solidify his power within the government coalition. If it fails, and falls into a disorderly default of $ 65 billion of debt abroad, it will be another major blow to the rapidly shrinking economy.

“A hard default would mean that Argentina loses its chance for an orderly economic recovery,” said Alejandro Catterberg, director of the Argentine consulting firm Poliarquía.

It is known territory for a country that has spent a third of its modern history in recession, caught in the middle of boom and bust cycles. Also, for Fernández, a veteran politician who came to power late last year, the prospects are dangerous if the talks fall apart.

A default on Friday is unlikely to involve blood on the streets, as happened in 2001 when 39 people died in the capital unrest. Nor will it immediately undermine Fernández’s popularity: he is largely supported by his swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if the talks drag on or collapse by missing Friday’s $ 500 million payment deadline, the resulting chaos could begin to weaken him and fragment his ruling coalition.

The government intends to extend its self-imposed deadline for negotiations, which expire on Friday, until June 2. Economy Minister Martín Guzmán plans to review his offer to creditors, according to an interview with . published on Friday.

“It is a very important deadline, without a doubt, and there is a risk that goes beyond that,” said Héctor Torres, a former member of the IMF executive board who represented Argentina and other nations.

The country’s bond maturing in 2028 had little change on Friday morning, trading at 32.91 cents on the dollar.

Acceleration

In practice, creditors are unlikely to immediately seek repayment of all their bonds, a process commonly known as acceleration, Mark Walker, a debt restructuring expert at Guggenheim Securities, said Thursday in a Wilson Center webcast. Creditors have indicated that they do not intend to litigate right after a default on Friday.

The government believes that, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a tough default would still generate high economic and political costs, and is willing to reach an agreement, according to an official who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak in public. about the negotiations. Fernández said Thursday that he wants to reach an “honorable” agreement that does not leave the country burdened with unpayable debts.

“We are not going to subject Argentina to new commitments that we cannot fulfill,” he said.

Argentina is trading bonds issued from 2005 onwards, including some that have already been restructured once, demonstrating the complexity of the negotiations. Investors overwhelmingly rejected the government’s first offer, and are now awaiting a second proposal after a series of counter offers from creditors.

Deposits in dollars

Although there is no 2001-style panic, Argentines have been quietly preparing for the worst. Savers have withdrawn $ 1.2 billion in dollar deposits in the last 20 business days. The demand for dollars is so high that the illegal exchange rate has expanded to almost double the official rate, which is anchored by currency controls.

Argentina’s central bank has sent the Treasury 730.00 million pesos (US $ 11,000 million at the official rate) since the quarantine was announced on March 19, to finance spending while the government continues to have no access to credit markets.

Economic activity in Argentina fell 9.8% in March since February, the largest decline on record, according to data dating back to 2000.

Original Note: Argentina Faces Ninth Default With Bondholder Talks Extended (1)

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 38 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 39 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.