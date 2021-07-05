Argentina beats Colombia in the Copa América semifinal quotas

07/04/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

One week after completing the America’s Cup 2021, Argentina Y Colombia They compete for a pass to the final to see who will face the winner of the Brazil – Peru. Thus, after beating Ecuador already Uruguay, both teams have been cited in the Brasilia National Stadium to carry out the second semifinal of the competition; one of which, a priori, the first are favorites.

In this regard, the bookmakers quote the victory of the Lionel Scaloni team at 1.65 euros, while the conquest of Reinaldo Rueda’s squad is paid at 5 euros. In case of an imposition in overtime or penalties, estimates are reduced to 1.3 and 3.4, respectively, leaving the tie at 3.5 euros per euro invested.

This, it is imperative to highlight, part of a recent history more than favorable for the people of Albicelestes on coffee growers: 10 wins and 5 draws in their last 18 matches. What’s more, remain undefeated in the tournament with four wins and one draw; a record considerably higher than that of La Tricolor, who present more negative than positive results during the course of the competition.

Finally, we highlight that The match between Argentina and Colombia will take place this Tuesday, July 6.