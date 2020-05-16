MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Argentina has assured this Friday that it has received three counteroffers for the restructuring of its debt, after the Ministry of Economy extended until May 22 the deadline for negotiation with private creditors after failing to reach an agreement.

“The Minister of Economy (Martín Guzmán) together with his team and the financial advisers of the Republic are analyzing the characteristics of these proposals and their implications for the objective of restoring the sustainability of public debt,” the Ministry itself stated in a release.

At this point, they have transferred that the Government and creditors continue the “constructive dialogue” to reach a “sustainable agreement” in the process of restructuring Argentine debt.

This same Friday, Guzmán has assured in a videoconference that success for Argentina means “reaching a sustainable agreement, with which we can commit ourselves and fulfill”.

“We will continue working on the debt front until we reach a result,” said the Argentine minister, who stressed that they are doing “everything” to achieve a stabilization process that makes Argentina “a solid country.”

“We are committed to providing a sustainable solution to the debt problem and we want, under the positive leadership of President Alberto Fernández, to have a healthy and lasting relationship with our creditors,” said Guzmán.

Although the minister recalled that some creditors accepted the offer made by the bondholders and others did not, he stressed that there is “a positive dialogue” between the creditors.

The Argentine Executive estimated at 68,843 million dollars (60,532 million euros) the value of the public debt to be negotiated with creditors for its restructuring. In its offer, the Government of Argentina requested a three-year moratorium to carry out the payments on its debt and a reduction of up to 62 percent in interest, which represents a cut of almost 40,000 million dollars (36,816 million of euros).

The Argentine Economy Minister pointed out that, according to this proposal, the State would not pay anything until 2023, the year in which with an interest rate of 0.5 percent, to increase annually in a “sustainable” manner, they would begin to make payments.