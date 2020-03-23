Argentina announces lump sum for low-income coronavirus workers

BUENOS AIRES, Mar 23 (.) – The Argentine government reported on Monday that it will make a one-time payment of 10,000 pesos ($ 158) in April to low-income or informal freelancers to help them with their expenses during the mandatory quarantine in the country. to slow down the progression of the coronavirus.

The government created an Emergency Family Income that will benefit 3.6 million families, reported the economy minister, Martín Guzmán, at a press conference.

“What we are doing is making sure that everyone who lives in Argentina is protected in this crisis situation,” the minister explained.

(Report by Eliana Raszewski)