Argentina and Lionel Messi conquer the Copa América

Lionel messi raised his first title with Argentina’s jersey by defeating Neymar’s Brazil 1-0 this saturday at the legendary Maracana of Rio de Janeiro in the intense final of the America’s Cup 2021.

The extreme Ángel Di María overcame goalkeeper Ederson with a pumped shot, in the 22nd minute, after receiving a far pass from Rodrigo de Paul and gave him the first title to the Albiceleste in 28 years, after the achieved in the Copa América in Ecuador 1993.

Although it did not shine in the Rio de Janeiro temple, Messi, with 34 years, finally obtained a joy with the senior team after having lost three Copa América finals (2007, 2015, 2016) and the 2014 World Cup.

Now Raise the trophy in the tournament in which he possibly had his best performance, finishing top scorer with four touchdowns, a distinction that he shares with the Colombian Luis Díaz, and maximum attendant (5).

With the triumph before a handful of hundreds of attendees, after approval at the last minute for the public to enter, Argentina equaled Uruguay, with fifteen titles, at the top of the most winning teams in the South American competition.

The The joy of the ‘Flea’ was, however, the sadness of his friend ‘Ney’, absent due to injury from the 2019 competition, in which Brazil won its ninth cup.

