(Bloomberg) – Argentina and its major creditors have begun to identify possible revisions to the country’s $ 65 billion debt restructuring proposal before crucial bond payments are due later this month.

While both sides don’t believe an agreement can be reached before Friday’s proposed deadline, behind closed doors they are suggesting possible revisions if the talks continue past the date, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because conversations are private.

Argentine officials have shown a willingness to improve terms of the deal, and bondholders have cut some of their initial expectations, the people said. Important changes being considered include reducing the grace period to less than three years, increasing the coupon on new bonds and adding a possible contingent instrument that offers increases in payments to investors based on economic improvements, they added.

There is some urgency to advance on these issues before May 22, when a 30-day grace period for the payment of interest on dollar bonds maturing in 2021, 2026 and 2046 expires. The position contrasts with the public statements of both parties, where they have criticized each other in the past week.

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán has publicly said that the country will not improve the offer, but earlier this week his office invited creditors to present a specific proposal. On Monday, the top three groups of bondholders criticized Argentina’s offer, saying it forces investors to bear disproportionate losses.

The tension between Argentine officials and creditors is reminiscent of the nation’s 15-year legal battle with bondholders that ended in 2016. Since returning to the markets, the nation has plunged back into despair, falling to three consecutive years of economic contraction. The pandemic has only aggravated the situation in the face of a wave of bond sales, a currency crisis and double-digit inflation.

A press officer said the government is focused on reaching as many deals as possible before Friday’s deadline and will consider its options after that date.

Possible grant

Among the options being considered after May 8 is some type of concession or contingency instrument, the people said. The government issued so-called GDP warrants during its 2005 and 2010 restructurings. The instruments, which trigger payments when the economy expands by more than 3%, generated payments in six of the first seven years.

The titles also added to the country’s legal problems. Several high-risk funds, including New York’s Aurelius Capital Management LP, sued the government last year, claiming that a change in GDP calculations during Cristina Fernández’s presidency prevented them from collecting a payment in 2013.

To avoid another legal mess, creditors have suggested relying on statistics compiled by a third party such as the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund, rather than data from the Argentine government, the people said.

An unresolved area of ​​friction is the issue of interest earned on debt unpaid during the period of inactivity. Bondholders suggest it could be paid in cash or added to the principal amount of their claims, while Argentine officials are concerned that altering those conditions does not meet the requirements of the IMF’s debt sustainability analysis, according to sources. .

The Government is receiving advice from Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc and Lazard Ltd.

