Argentina and Chile distribute units in their debut in the Copa América 2021 (Summary, Videos, Goals)

The Argentine National Team let go of the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up equalizing by a score of 1-1 against the Chilean National Team, in the first match of the Group B doubleheader in the Copa América Brazil 2021.

Both teams entered the field of play with the intention of taking over the ball and being protagonists and for that reason the first minutes were even and intense. There was also a coincidence in the formations chosen by the selectors, who opted to play with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

At 11 minutes, Giovani lo celso pulled his mark off from the left, overflowed and sent a center that Lautaro Martinez it almost turned into a goal, but the ‘Toro’ shot was deflected and Argentina could not get ahead on the scoreboard.

Chile came close to scoring two minutes later after a bad setback from Argentina on a corner kick, but Nicolas Otamendi he reached his own area to avoid the goal. Shortly after, Nicolas Gonzalez had three clear chances to score, but Claudio Bravo He blocked two shots and a powerful header went over the crossbar.

In the first minutes, Lo Celso overshadowed Messi and was the team’s point guard. Precisely Lo Celso was fouled near the area, which ‘la Pulga’ changed for a goal with a precise free kick in the 33rd minute. From the goal, Argentina, which went from lowest to highest, raised its level and Chile was very far from the rival goal.

There were no changes at halftime and the same 22 came out to play the second half. At 52 minutes, Vargas was hand in hand against the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, which managed to deflect the shot. But after the bounce Nicolas Tagliafico He committed a penalty to Vidal when he tried to reject the ball.

The Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan, which in the first instance had not collected the fault, consulted the VAR (video arbitration system) and sanctioned the maximum penalty. At 57, Vidal kicked the strong penalty to the right side of the goalkeeper, Martínez flew and touched it, the ball hit the crossbar and Vargas pushed it with his head to make it 1-1.

The Chilean goal puzzled the Albiceleste team, which suffered several attacks by rival and had to delay in the field to avoid conceding another goal. Vidal, in the center of the field, and Vargas, on the offensive, became gigantic and disturbed the Argentines on several occasions.

Lionel Scaloni sent to the field Angel Di Maria Y Exequiel Palacios instead of Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes to try to regain control of the game. Messi, with two medium-distance shots, was the most dangerous of the Argentines and Nicolas Dominguez He missed two clear opportunities again.

Sergio ‘el Kun’ Agüero entered the 80 minutes and Argentina was superior in the last moments, but Chile endured the attacks and the match ended in a draw. On the next round, Argentina will face Uruguay and Chile against Bolivia on Friday. Paraguay is the other team in Group A. The best four will qualify for the quarterfinals.