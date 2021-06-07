Argentina and Bolivia anticipated a possible boycott of the players so as not to play the Copa América

Uncertainty reigns in South America after Casemiro’s statements, the previous week, about the next pronunciation of the players to dispute the America Cup and the selections of Argentina Y Bolivia they were the first two to communicate that they are going to play the tournament.

They do not want a boycott after the rumor that grew after the publications of journalists and the media that affirm a possible union of the captains of each country to join the refusal of the Brazilians to dispute the cup.

Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado are some of the footballers who have spoken out about playing the tournament. They talk about the issue of pandemic and health security, while other media say they do not want to play because of the load of matches and who to rest.

Statement from Argentina

“The Argentine National Team confirms its participation in the Copa América 2021, as reflected by its sportsmanship throughout history.

With a huge effort from the Argentine Football Association, which made all the necessary tools available to guarantee each of the specific care requested in this difficult time we are going through, the National Team will travel to Brazil to play the continental competition.

All the staff of the Albiceleste team will work together to overcome this adversity that, unfortunately, affects all South Americans equally ”.

Statement from Bolivia

“The Bolivian Football Federation confirms its participation in the Copa América 2021 to be held in our brother country of Brazil.

Soccer is a party that we can live with responsibility and thus allow millions of Bolivians and inhabitants of the continent to enjoy this sport that is the passion and joy of all.

The President, Executive Committee, Leadership, Coaching Staff and players express their full readiness to face this historic and emblematic competition. For this reason, the FBF is fully committed to safeguarding the well-being of the entire Bolivian delegation by applying its own biosafety protocols and respecting the norms and restrictions defined by CONMEBOL ”.

What do these two federations mean by their statements? If the regular players of their national teams decide not to attend, they will go to the Copa América with other summoned players.