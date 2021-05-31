Argentina also abandons the organization of the Copa América

05/31/2021

On at 04:36 CEST

Efe

Conmebol announced that this Sunday that the 47th edition of the Copa América, which had to be played last year and due to the covid-19 pandemic was postponed to this June 13, will not be organized by Argentina due to the intensification of infections in this country.

“Conmebol informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina,” says a statement published today on its Twitter account. Minutes before learning about the Conmebol decision, Argentina’s Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro, announced that it was “very difficult “for the country to host the tournament due to the worsening pandemic.

CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament. – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

The announcement comes ten days after Colombia, immersed in a social conflict for more than a month, was left out of the organization when its proposal to postpone the tournament again for the end of the year was not accepted.

The South American Football Confederation, which groups ten federations, announced in a statement posted on its Twitter account that “analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament“.

However, Conmebol sources consulted by Efe do not rule out that the competition is finally canceled for this year. The Board of the entity must meet urgently this Monday to define the final option.