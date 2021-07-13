Argentina adds restrictions to access dollars through financial channels

Buenos Aires, Jul 12 . .- Argentina began this Monday new restrictions to access US dollars through more sophisticated financial mechanisms, a measure that seeks to avoid further escalations in the price of the US currency in the domestic market.

The measures were adopted by the National Securities Commission (CNV, market regulator in Argentina) and the Central Bank and affect the operations of purchase and sale of public bonds and shares whose final objective is to obtain US dollars.

After the application of the new restrictions, the prices of the so-called “financial dollars” fell slightly this Monday.

The so-called dollar “counted with settlement” (CCL, which consists of buying stocks or bonds locally with Argentine pesos and selling them in dollars on Wall Street) fell 0.3%, to 166.69 pesos per unit, after having touched last Thursday The 167.26 pesos per unit, its maximum value this year.

Meanwhile, the “stock dollar” or “MEP dollar” -which is achieved by buying assets that are listed in pesos and in dollars at the same time, are paid in pesos when acquired and sold in dollars- fell 0.4%, to 165, 71 pesos per unit, after having touched 166.45 per unit last week, its highest value so far this year.

As the CNV indicated in a statement on Monday, the new measures are aimed at “containing systemic risks and providing price stability in the trading of marketable securities, within the framework of current economic policy.”

Market analysts interpret the new restrictions as an attempt by the Argentine authorities to avoid greater exchange rate pressures in the face of the primary elections in September and the legislative elections in November, events in the face of which the demand for dollars for coverage tends to grow in the country. South American.

They also project a lower inflow of foreign currency to the country through exports, which would limit the intervention power of the Central Bank in the exchange market.

STOP THE GAP

“The tightening of exchange rate restrictions responds to the risks of greater pressure on the exchange rate in the coming months. The demand for hedging grows ahead of the elections and amid very deteriorated expectations regarding economic conditions towards forward, “said the firm Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI) in a report on Monday.

According to PPI, these measures specifically seek to keep under control the gap that exists between financial dollars and the price of the currency in the official wholesale market, where the currency closed this Monday at 96.09 pesos per unit.

This exchange gap affects the expectations and decision-making of the different agents of the economy.

The behavior of these prices also influences other exchange markets, such as the informal retail market, where the dollar jumped 5 pesos this Monday, to 179 pesos per unit, its highest value since October 2020.

The gap is also high between the price of the dollar in the informal market and its value in exchange houses and banks, where sale to the public is also severely restricted.

The dollar in the state-run Banco Nacional closed this Monday unchanged, at 101 pesos per unit.

.