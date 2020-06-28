Argentina reported 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 this Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 57,744

Argentina reported this Saturday 2 thousand 401 new cases of COVID-19, of which 2,272 are concentrated in the capital and the province of Buenos Aires, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 57 thousand 744, while the deaths reached one thousand 207 after confirming 15 deaths in the last day.

The daily evening report that broadcasts the Ministry of Health The Argentinean specified that the 15 deaths that took place in the last 24 hours correspond to 10 men (7 residents in the province of Buenos Aires and 3 in the capital) and 5 women (2 in the province of Buenos Aires and 3 in the capital).

Of the 57 thousand 744 positive for coronaviruses detected since March 3 and so far by the Argentine health authorities, one thousand 62 (1.8 percent) are imported, 20 thousand 807 (36 percent) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 24 thousand 743 (42.8 percent) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the district with the most confirmed cases so far (27 thousand 760, of which thousand 423 were reported this Saturday), followed by the city of Buenos Aires, with 24 thousand 563 confirmed infections, 849 of them reported today.

The northern province of Catamarca it is the only one that to date has not reported any cases.

507 patients remain in intensive therapy with confirmed coronavirus, and the occupation of these beds throughout the country is 49.5 percent (among inmates with COVID-19, other pathologies and accidents), while in the city of Buenos Aires and its area Metropolitan (AMBA), epicenter of the pandemic in the country, the level of occupation is 54.2 percent.

The increase in the rate of contagion, which has taken more than 2,000 cases a day for several days, led the government to toughen the quarantine, which is 100 days old today, in the AMBA and other areas of the country, at least until next July 17.

