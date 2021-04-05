Arenteiro beats Somozas 0-1 and takes all three points

04/04/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

The Arenteiro got off to a good start in the Second Phase of the Third Division, thanks to a home win for the Somozas 0-1 in the match held on Sunday in the Pardiñas. With this score, the visiting team was in second position with 50 points and the home team is fourth with 41 points in the locker at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half he scored a goal Arenteiro, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Naveira in minute 66, ending the confrontation with a final score of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Somozas from Jairo relieved Eduardo Otero, Daniel, Bruno and Red by Albertito, Rodriguez, Toni and Luis Nuño, while the technician of the Arenteiro, Fran Justo, ordered the entry of Dams, Joni and Ruben Arce to supply Marquitos, Pazos and Sylla.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Alberto leira, graceful and frames by the Somozas already German, Alex Fernandez, Dams and Naveira by the Carballines team.

With this result, the Somozas is left with 41 points and Arenteiro Get 50 points after winning the match.

On the second day the Somozas will play against him Larks at home and the Arenteiro will play his match against him Powder keg at home.

Data sheetSomozas:Marcos Souto, Alex Cabarcos, Carlos Riveiro, Toni (Bruno, min.82), Albertito (Eduardo Otero, min.71), Marcos, Alberto Leira, Garrido, Pablo Rey, Rodríguez (Daniel, min.71) and Luis Nuño ( Red, min. 89)Arenteiro:Diego García, German, Portela, Naveira, Victor, Manuel Nicolas, Renan Zanelli, Alex Fernández, Marquitos (Dams, min.71), Sylla (Rubén Arce, min.90) and Pazos (Joni, min.86)Stadium:PardiñasGoals:Naveira (0-1, min. 66)