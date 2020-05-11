Announced last year by the São Paulo Football Federation, EY, 2Simple, Allianz Parque, V3A, BNZ, Government and Sports Department of the State of São Paulo, Arena Hub will start its operation on Thursday, May 14th. The event will be in 100% digital format and will have a complete and specific program for the advancement of innovation in the sports industry.

The online event will be presented by Fernando Cachinho, managing partner of V3A and adviser to Arena Hub, and will address topics such as “arenas as a business platform”, “innovation in the resumption of post-covid-19 growth” and “sport as a platform for social impact “. The free registration to access the event’s broadcast can be done through the Arena Hub website.

Arena Hub is located in Allianz Parque and is the largest center for innovation and fostering entrepreneurship with a focus on sports and entertainment in Latin America

“For security reasons imposed by social isolation, our launch will be made in the digital environment, with guests participating in their homes. It will be a privilege to kick-start one of the main objectives of Arena Hub: promoting connections. Throughout the event, we will have the participation of agents that symbolize socioeconomic transformation through sport. The launch will be a business card from Arena Hub, a digital environment connecting key stakeholders: startups, companies, sports entities, government and civil society. All with a collaborative spirit and focus in the generation of knowledge “, reported Fernando Cachinho.

Arena Hub is located at Allianz Parque, in an area of ​​4,000 m² with a capacity for more than 1,000 people, and is the largest center for innovation and fostering entrepreneurship with a focus on sports and entertainment in Latin America. The purpose of the space is to connect professionals, startups, entities, investors and large companies of the ecosystem to create, support and accelerate initiatives, companies, technologies and ideas that use sport to promote digital and social transformation.

