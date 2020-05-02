With no departures since March 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arena Corinthians will host a gospel event next Saturday. The empty Itaquera stadium will house the Alivenation, which will have four hours of music and will be broadcast on the club’s social media channels.

Arena Corinthians will host a festival with gospel music lives on May 9 (Press Release / Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

The live will promote collections and joint destination. The collection goal is 20 thousand kits to benefit 20 thousand families. The donated material will include, in addition to food, hygiene products, cleaning, protective mask and information leaflet to prevent COVID-19.

– The choice of the Arena as the venue for the event arose precisely to combine art, music and sport with humanitarian actions, such as donations and helping others during this critical phase that society finds itself worldwide, especially people less financially favored – says one excerpt from the Corinthians statement about the event.

The shows start at 8 pm on May 9. Famous names in the genre are already confirmed, such as André Aquino, Alessandro Villasboas, Ton Molinari, Luma Elpídio, Aline Barros, Ton Carfi, Mari Rocha, Fernandinho and Asaph Borba.

Check out the full Corinthians communication on Alivenation:

“Corinthians unites sports and entertainment for the benefit of needy entities

Arena Corinthians will be the venue for Alivenation, a charity event with four hours of live music

On the night of next Saturday (9) the Arena Corinthians, used to receiving thousands of fans, opens the doors to entertain people in their homes and help the most needy at the moment when the covid-19 is devastating the country . The stadium will host the Alivenation event, which will have four hours of music and will be broadcast on the club’s social media channels.

Alivenation is a Christian social movement that unites sport and entertainment for the benefit of needy communities, in order to serve society by providing physical and spiritual provision for all. Through kits, the live, which will feature important names of gospel music, will promote donations of non-perishable food, cleaning products and personal hygiene. The public will be able to make donations during the presentations.

The choice of the Arena as the venue for the event arose precisely to bring together art, music and sport with humanitarian actions, such as donations and helping others during this critical phase that society is in worldwide, especially people less financially favored.

The show will feature musical attractions from great names in gospel music of all generations, and names such as André Aquino, Alessandro Villasboas, Ton Molinari, Luma Elpídio, Aline Barros, Ton Carfi, Mari Rocha, Fernandinho and Asaph Borba are already confirmed.

With a partnership and support from Corinthians, live will promote collection and joint destination. The delivery of all donated material will be through kits, in the style of basic but unconventional baskets, since in addition to food, it will also contain hygiene products, cleaning, protective mask and information leaflet to prevent COVID-19. The collection goal is 20 thousand kits to benefit 20 thousand families. “

See too:

See former players who became managers