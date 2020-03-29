Perform the UFC 249 on the moon it doesn’t sound like such a crazy idea after all.

Less than a month after one of the most anticipated events of the year, it is not yet known which venue will host the PPV. This after Dana White will mention that she has four or five locations that could serve as headquarters..

Waiting to know the place where Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson vying for the title of the best light weight on the planet, the betting site Sports Betting It has thrown up a handful of options ranging from highly feasible like the UAE and Saudi Arabia to impossible alternatives like the state of Nevada and utterly laughable like Area 51.

Here are the proposals.

Florida – + 225 United Arab Emirates – + 300 Mexico – + 500 Saudi Arabia – + 800 South Africa – + 1000 Nevada – + 1400 International waters – + 2500 Area 51 – + 8000 North Korea – +10000

UFC 249 is celebrated on April 18.