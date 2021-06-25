Are you your JLO? This is how Galilea Montijo Dances Let’s Get Loud in Today | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo joined the grand final of the contest “The stars dance in Hoy“Even as he was driving in one of the sections of the morning, what was most surprising was the moment in which he appeared waddling his silhouette to the rhythm of” Let’s Get Loud “.

Galilea Montijo, was one of the collaborators who joined the great opening of the dance contest sponsored by the morning, “The stars dance in Today”, and in which all the finalist couples participated.

Andrea Escalona and Pablo Montero, Mariana Echeverría and Lambda García, Marisol González and Móises Muñoz, Michelle Vieth and Silverio, Ximena Córdoba and Raúl Coronado.

However, it was the “Today’s driver“, who most surprised in the broadcast after being inspired by the popular Jennifer López, was one of his songs, the source of inspiration for” tapatia “.

In a tight and short dress of a vibrant green color, the native of Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo Torres, joined one of the numbers along with a couple of dancers who accompanied her, which left her followers excited to see more of the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes”.

The colleagues of the Mexican television actress, together presented a show in the middle of the grand finale that was full of emotions and where surprises have been the order of the day.

It may interest you Goodbye to Today? Galilea Montijo confessed plans with Pati Chapoy

Others who caused a stir in the middle of this great dance number were Lólita Cortés and Latin Lover who appeared just after the number of “La Montijo” causing a great furor with the spectacular choreography in the middle of this grand finale.

A moment that undoubtedly the public enjoyed much more, who expressed good comments to the judges duo.

They dance amazing Lolita and Latin !!

Of course, the participation of 48-year-old Montijo Torres, has not been exempt from some indications and it is that, in the video it can be seen that his is not dancing since he had very little coordination when he tried to show the steps more made in the company of the morning cast.

However, this would not displease many of his loyal followers who on social networks commented on how “adorable” they seemed to see how the beautiful Guadalajara did not show as much coordination as other participants.

Andrea and Galilea don’t even move. That’s not dancing hahaha …. It was read in some of the comments.

In some others, they strongly criticized Galilea Montijo’s wardrobe and “How did they let her go out like this?”

I think that Galilean dress was not the best choice, it was read in the messages.

Undoubtedly, the show gave way to the closing of this contest from which the names of the winning couple would finally be announced.

This further motivated the judges, Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover, Lolita Cortés and Albertano to be more strict than ever with the participants and thus meet the best.

It may interest you Did you buy used clothes? Galilea Montijo opens a new boutique

“Launch a new boutique”

What is a fact is that the actress of novels such as El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi sin, El Precio de tu amor, La Trdad Oculta, among others, is happy since she recently opened her new boutique.

Martha Galilea has become the inspiration of many people after opening her new clothing store.

The “model” and former “Tv Girl”, finally materialized a great dream after having recently shared that before being famous she bought “bales of clothes” in the tianguis, the consecrated figure of the small screen who grew up in the “meritito neighborhood of San Juan de Dios “, revealed very simply before the cameras.

You may be interested in Goddess of the jungle, Maribel Guardia in elegant summer outfit

Her taste for fashion was inspired by her grandmother, who was a fashion designer, revealed the Televisa collaborator, who is generally one of those who always monopolizes the spotlight for her great fashion style.