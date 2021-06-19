Are you wearing the DGT environmental badge correctly? Surely not | Motor

The Traffic Regulations are quite clear about the position of the environmental label on our vehicle, and it cannot be changed.

We have been talking for many months about the environmental labels of the Directorate General of Traffic, especially referring to a hypothetical change in them that could even fully bring about the premiere of a new adhesive.

Be that as it may, many drivers are wondering whether the DGT environmental label can be placed in a place other than the current windshield, and is that a label of these proportions can even hinder certain visibility if it is not well placed as the norm dictates, and that many drivers do not comply exactly.

However in the Article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations you can read certain aspects that we want to highlight. On the one hand, reference is made to “maintaining the necessary field of vision”, so the label must be fully visible by traffic officers and not be covered by any other element.

There is also talk that the regulation establishes “a maximum size for the label of 97 mm in diameter for vehicles and vans and 87 mm in diameter for motorcycles”, there being a standard but with the question of whether it can be smaller. All labels must be in current proportions and cannot be changed.

But the important thing is if we can change the place badge, not only remove it from the windshield, but also place it in another place that we want on it. According to the regulations “if the vehicle has a front windshield, the badge will be placed in the lower right corner of it, on the inside. The printed side of the badge will be self-adhesive”.

So this part of the regulation is totally clear: nor can we stick the environmental badge anywhere other than on the windshield, and on the windshield itself you must be stuck in the lower right corner, so if you have it stuck in another place it is likely that you will be fined.