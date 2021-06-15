Are you the new Lexus LX? We don’t know yet, but everything points to yes

The Lexus business position, in the premium segment, varies depending on the market in question. In Europe, the Toyota subsidiary is behind firms such as Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. This is not so because her models are worse, but the public does not end up accepting her as a natural rival of the Bavarians. This, on the other hand, does not happen if we refer to North America, Asia or the Middle East. There it is considered for what it is.

This approach, although many do not believe it, collides with the internal synergies strategy for some of its models. Did you know that the Lexus LX is directly related to the Toyota Land Cruiser? Well, yes, and to confirm it, you just have to take a look at its vital chronology or technology. But there is more, because the next installment of this great all-terrain will follow a path parallel to that of its commoner brother. We will tell you.

The new Lexus LX will share technology with the recent Toyota Land Cruiser

We have been slow to realize it, but now that we know, we explain what we know about the new Lexus LX. If you do a little memory, you have to remember the official presentation of the new NX. This SUV is called to be a basic pillar in the Lexus commercial mix in both Europe and North America. Well, taking advantage of the press conference in which its managers explained the project, a unit of the new LX has crept in.

If you take a look at the video and go to minute 7 you will see what we tell you. Covered, under a tarp, we can see a oversized model than NX. Considering that the Toyota Land Cruiser It has been renewed a few days ago, it is not surprising that the new generation of the LX will do the same in the coming months. In addition, this renewal is crucial, since it has been on the market since 2007 and all its rivals have already changed generations.

Toyota Land Cruiser: The king of the TT is updated without losing its essence

For the moment the only details that are appreciated are its optics and prominent front grill. In any case, the LED daytime running light does not follow the pattern of the new NX. The height and position of the hood is more marked as well as the wheel arches or hip line. In addition, if we compare its proportions with those of the new Land Cruiser, we appreciate its similarity. However, until the canvas is removed we cannot see more news.

And you will wonder When is the new Lexus LX scheduled to debut? Well, we don’t know yet, although it shouldn’t take long. Therefore, we will be aware of the possible news that arrive from the premium firm of Toyota. In Europe it will certainly not be sold, because the new Land Cruiser will. In any case, now that it is based on the TNGA base could adopt hybrid solutions with which to stand up to their rivals.

Wouldn’t you like it?

Source – Toyota